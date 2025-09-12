Birchbrook Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Birchbrook Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $178.40 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

