BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 602 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

BROOKFIELD Corp ON reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. National Bank Financial raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Melius began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE RSG opened at $232.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.60 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.19 and a 200-day moving average of $240.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

