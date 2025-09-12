Birchbrook Inc. Acquires 176 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Birchbrook Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

