Birchbrook Inc. Sells 17,497 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Birchbrook Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.3% of Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

