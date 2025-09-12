Optima Capital LLC Sells 16,555 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Optima Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,555 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Optima Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $25.43 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

