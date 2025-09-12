JD.com, Inc. $JD Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in JD.com were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 23.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in JD.com by 3,451.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JD. Bank of America dropped their price objective on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Arete Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Arete downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

JD.com Stock Up 3.2%

JD stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.36. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

