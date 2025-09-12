Optima Capital LLC Sells 3,510 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Optima Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

