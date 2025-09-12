Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Position Lessened by Optima Capital LLC

Optima Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,856 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.