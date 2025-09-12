Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Sold by Optima Capital LLC

Optima Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,491,000 after buying an additional 3,501,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,781,000 after buying an additional 2,829,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,451,000 after buying an additional 1,456,085 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after buying an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,047,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,082,000 after buying an additional 456,465 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1092 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

