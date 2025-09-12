Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,323 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,323 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,776,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 4.8%

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $354.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at $35,254,531.05. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,020. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

