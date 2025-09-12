Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 32 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $15,054,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 9.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Booking by 13.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,486.45. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,116 shares of company stock worth $22,869,434. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,498.00 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,813.88 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,599.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,211.57. The stock has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.