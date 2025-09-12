Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 47,469 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $152,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $17,043,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR opened at $390.01 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.55.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. Wall Street Zen cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

