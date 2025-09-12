Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 498,219 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Cadence Design Systems worth $235,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $354.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,009,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

