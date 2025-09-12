1248 Management LLC Buys 8,832 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

1248 Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,302,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,354,940,000 after acquiring an additional 390,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 63.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,787,000 after buying an additional 6,459,123 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,087,000 after buying an additional 152,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 35.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,726,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,082,000 after buying an additional 2,795,650 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 22.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,013,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,743,000 after buying an additional 1,849,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -535.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.