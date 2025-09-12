1248 Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

1248 Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after buying an additional 682,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after buying an additional 653,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,781,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,886,000 after buying an additional 377,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,197,000 after buying an additional 100,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE PSX opened at $132.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $593,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,300. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 and sold 18,586 shares worth $2,389,145. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

