Real Talk Capital LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Real Talk Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Real Talk Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Real Talk Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $158.26 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $273.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.