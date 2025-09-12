1248 Management LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Duke Energy
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Duke Energy Price Performance
Duke Energy stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $127.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.11. The company has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
