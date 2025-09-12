Swedbank AB Sells 356,795 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,757,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 356,795 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Swedbank AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Swedbank AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $920,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,344,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,839 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,592,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,346,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,010 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.77.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $353.89 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

