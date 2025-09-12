Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 106 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after buying an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,689.76. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PG stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

