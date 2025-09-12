1248 Management LLC Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

1248 Management LLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after acquiring an additional 886,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 98.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,561,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,406,000 after buying an additional 120,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Argus set a $935.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.86.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $959.56 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $980.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $883.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.44. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

