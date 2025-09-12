K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Trading Up 30% – Time to Buy?

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 30% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.39. 355,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,064% from the average session volume of 30,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

K9 Gold Stock Down 19.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13.

K9 Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, vanadium, lithium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project that includes 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador; the Desert Eagle project, which comprises 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres situated in Garfield County, Utah; and the James Bay lithium project located in the La Grande sub-province in Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.