Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 19.4% – Time to Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.17. 1,033,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 695,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.43 million, a PE ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

