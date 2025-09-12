AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $6.17 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,386 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.90.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TXN opened at $184.35 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

