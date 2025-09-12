Militia Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 14,600 KB Home $KBH

Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 64.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Up 2.8%

KBH stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.36.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,024.40. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

View Our Latest Report on KBH

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.