First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.97 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,980,251,000 after buying an additional 239,483 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,067,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after buying an additional 596,225 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $508,611,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,704,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,219,000 after buying an additional 283,238 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.3%

VRSK opened at $266.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.84 and its 200-day moving average is $293.15. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.01 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The company had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,147,865.07. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,620. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $3,925,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.91.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

