Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $140.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day moving average is $126.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

