Mattson Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Mattson Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 451 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of F5 by 0.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $334.59 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $202.68 and a one year high of $337.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $855,055.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,706,905.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,963.84. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

