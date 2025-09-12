First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $877,468,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 245.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 95.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,727,000 after purchasing an additional 431,495 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $415.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

