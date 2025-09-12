Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $37,353,000. Finally, Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.89.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $350.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.