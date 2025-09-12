iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after purchasing an additional 922,557 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,133,000 after purchasing an additional 786,127 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $204.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.08 and a 200 day moving average of $192.00. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

