Inspire Investing LLC Buys 537 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INVH opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The firm had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

