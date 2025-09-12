Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $220.93 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408,107 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 4.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.37% of Aflac worth $220,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 121.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 90.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $108.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.00 target price on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

