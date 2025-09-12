Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Acquired by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1,538.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,713 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.06% of Enbridge worth $59,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,235,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 297,033 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 10,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 84,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 35.8% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 2,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Zacks Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ENB opened at $48.79 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.6839 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.98%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

