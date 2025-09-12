Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 10,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,900 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $19,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,422 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 10,703 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:EA opened at $169.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.40. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $167.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Arete upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,474.06. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.69, for a total transaction of $223,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,968.12. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.