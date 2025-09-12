BROOKFIELD Corp ON Cuts Holdings in Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

BROOKFIELD Corp ON decreased its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 182,765 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $25,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 358.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLNG. Zacks Research cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Golar LNG Trading Down 2.5%

GLNG opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.77 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.37 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,428.57%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

