Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 6.8%

NYSE BE opened at $67.25 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,681.67 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $211,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,361 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,292.96. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,982,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,368,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,736,864.70. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,815. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.