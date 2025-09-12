CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $494.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,734,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 24.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $494,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

