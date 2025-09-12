Invst LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 453,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,840,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.