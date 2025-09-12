Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,170 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1,005.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $178.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.47.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

