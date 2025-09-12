Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,582 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,725 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $257.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.95. The company has a market cap of $238.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

