116,075 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,921,000. Expand Energy comprises 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,931,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Expand Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Expand Energy stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 245.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.05.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is 589.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expand Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXE. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their target price on Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their target price on Expand Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.69.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

