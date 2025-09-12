Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,458 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Airbnb by 86.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,125 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2,297.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,026 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 81.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 74.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.66.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,898. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $30,552,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 944,015 shares in the company, valued at $122,212,181.90. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,438,326 shares of company stock valued at $188,798,155. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

