WBI Investments LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after buying an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,975,616,000 after purchasing an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $359.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.61 and its 200-day moving average is $240.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.17, for a total value of $10,486,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 974,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,393,429.84. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 702,758 shares worth $184,975,481. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

