Glenview Trust co Sells 1,317 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Glenview Trust co decreased its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.30 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.79.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cfra Research raised shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

