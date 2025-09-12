Glenview Trust co Sells 2,362 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Glenview Trust co lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 409.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 40,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in ONEOK by 146.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Get Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.