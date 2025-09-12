CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259,499 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $18,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $380,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 153.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 304.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 332,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (down from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $471.19 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $266.64 and a 52 week high of $480.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -139.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.84.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

