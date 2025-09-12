Glenview Trust co Has $340,000 Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 433.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,897 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 531.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,191,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $62,470,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18,398.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 445,241 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average is $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

