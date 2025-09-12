Compass Financial Services Inc Has $27.36 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,238 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 14.4% of Compass Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Compass Financial Services Inc owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $27,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

