First Long Island Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,764 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

