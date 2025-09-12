BROOKFIELD Corp ON Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

BROOKFIELD Corp ON decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,429 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $72,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE DLR opened at $174.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

